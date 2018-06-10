Liking golf is very annoying, says Steven Adams

He is well over 2 metres tall and a multi-millionaired, but Steven Adams is just like any weekend hacker on the golf course.

Like the rest of us hackers, Adams says he clings to rare good shots.

“I do (have the golf bug), but it’s very annoying, it is cliché, you smash like 20 bad shots, just trash, then you hit one good one and you’re like ‘I’m good, I knew I was good’, and then your next 50 is trash, you hold on to that one good one and it sucks

Adams admitted that he probably needed to cut into his Fortnite time to work on his golf, with a focus of hitting the ball straight.