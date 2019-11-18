'Let's see how it plays out' - Breakers owner vows support for Glen Rice Jnr, in court over pub altercation

Breakers import Glen Rice Jnr pleaded not guilty at the Auckland District Court this morning, following his arrest last week.

The American, who recently joined the club despite a reputation for getting in trouble off the court, was allegedly involved in an altercation outside an Auckland pub.

He has been indefinitely suspended from the Breakers, although they are paying his legal costs.

The judge today ordered that he be remanded on bail until Feb 10. Bail conditions include not consuming alcohol, not associating with the alleged victim and a ban from visiting licenced premises except for purposes of dining or supermarkets.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh made a statement to media outside court.

“Obviously this was just the first step in the legal process," he said. "We’re going to let it play out in the New Zealand law system.

“While that happens, we’re going to continue to support Glen. Like anyone who’s going through this process, I would just say keep an open mind.

“Let’s see how it plays out.”

Walsh previously told 1 NEWS it was a gamble taking on the controversial player.

"Yeah, I mean it's a fair judgment. I said it from the beginning we would like to think we have the infrastructure here and the people in place who can help people and we can give guys second chances and we can put things in place.

“I think we did our best with Glen. We put structures in place that we thought we could really help him."

It comes during a horror period for the four-time NBL champions, with forward Tom Vodanovich met by police off a flight from Perth, amid reports of poor behaviour.

He put it down to mixing "a few beers" with a sleeping pill.

Coach Dan Shamir rejected suggestions of a culture problem at the Breakers.

"We are in a process of change and build, obviously it's not an excuse, things that happen - and we're open about it - that shouldn't happen, we make it very clear it shouldn't happen,” Shamir said.

"I know we are being doubted right now by a lot of people, and it's normal. I'm used to that. My job wherever I am is to be doubted all the time."

The team is also struggling on the court, losing four straight.