Lebron James wants his 'damn respect' after claiming fourth NBA Championship

Future hall-of-famer Lebron James has demanded respect not only for himself but also for the Lakers organisation today, after taking out his fourth NBA Championship in his storied 17-year career.

James also took out his fourth NBA Finals MVP award, as he guided his side to a comfortable 103-96 victory over the Miami Heat in game six, notching up his 10th NBA Finals triple double in the process.



“Our organization wants their respect. Laker Nation wants their respect," James said. “And I want my damn respect, too," he said.

It is the first championship win for the Lakers in a decade, with their last chip taking place back in 2010.

However, the side is no stranger to victory, with today's achievement marking the 17th championship title in the organisation's history.

The championship win solidifies the 35-year-old’s place in the discussions of the greatest to play the game. However, he insisted that it is not up to him to make that distinction.

When asked if his career features the "longest prime in the history of professional sports", James said he didn’t know, instead leaving it to the public to decide.