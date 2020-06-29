Lebron James vents frustrations at fourth MVP award snub

NBA future hall-of-famer, Lebron James has come out firing after missing yet another NBA MVP title.

LeBron James wears a shirt in honour of Eric Garner - a black man killed in 2014 after a NYC police officer put him in a chokehold while being arrested - before a game in 2014. Source: Getty

With his Laker's in hot pursuit of a Western Conference title James should have every reason to be elated.

However, this year marks the fourth time James has been looked over for the prestigious award, with Giannis Antetokoumpo taking out the honour instead.

"Pissed me off. That's my true answer," James said after his Lakers win over the Nuggets yesterday.

Despite Antetokoumpo receiving the lion's share of the first-place votes, James' frustrations seem to lie with the selection panel and voting criteria.

"I don't know how much we are really watching the game," James said.

"It pissed me off, because out of 101 votes, I got 16 first-place votes. That's what pissed me off more than anything."

"You know, not saying that the winner wasn't deserving of the MVP. But that pissed me off. And I finished second a lot in my career, either from a championship, and now four times as an MVP."

"I never came into this league to be MVP or to be a champion," James said. "I've always just wanted to get better and better every single day, and those things will take care of itself. But some things is just out of my hand and some things you can't control."

With Antetokoumpo crowned as the regular season MVP for the second time running, and winning the Defensive Player of the Year award the "Greek Freak's" dominance over the season's award pool is historic.