LeBron James, unhappy with reporter's questions, storms out of press conference after Cavs' NBA Finals Game 1 loss

LeBron James didn't take too kindly to a reporter's questions after his Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA finals today.

James was in utter disbelief as regulation time ended in stunning fashion: George Hill made the first of two free throws with 4.7 seconds left after being fouled by Klay Thompson to tie the game.

Hill missed the second free throw with J.R. Smith securing the rebound, but the guard dribbled back toward halfcourt, apparently thinking the Cavs had a lead.

Instead, the game went to overtime and ultimately in the Warriors' favour.

"There's still confusion about whether J.R. thought the game was tied or if he thought you guys were ahead," a reporter asked James in the post match press conference.

"I'm just trying to see whether you knew what his state of mind was," the reporter continued.

"Did you think he was trying to make a play?"

James responded: "What do you mean I'm not sure? I don't know his state of mind."