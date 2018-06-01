 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


LeBron James, unhappy with reporter's questions, storms out of press conference after Cavs' NBA Finals Game 1 loss

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

LeBron James didn't take too kindly to a reporter's questions after his Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA finals today.

On the Cleveland side beaten by the Warriors, Le Bron wasn’t happy with a reporter’s line of questioning.
Source: @anthonyVslater – Twitter

James was in utter disbelief as regulation time ended in stunning fashion: George Hill made the first of two free throws with 4.7 seconds left after being fouled by Klay Thompson to tie the game.

Hill missed the second free throw with J.R. Smith securing the rebound, but the guard dribbled back toward halfcourt, apparently thinking the Cavs had a lead.

Instead, the game went to overtime and ultimately in the Warriors' favour.

"There's still confusion about whether J.R. thought the game was tied or if he thought you guys were ahead," a reporter asked James in the post match press conference.

"I'm just trying to see whether you knew what his state of mind was," the reporter continued.

"Did you think he was trying to make a play?"

James responded: "What do you mean I'm not sure? I don't know his state of mind."

When the reporter asked James if he thought J.R.Smith knew the score at the crucial moment, James walked out of the press conference, telling the reporter "be better tomorrow".

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Highlanders' Aaron Smith (R attempts to run in a try but is tackled by Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett during the Hurricanes vs Highlanders Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 18th of March 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Highlanders build on halftime lead through Ben Smith's brilliance as Hurricanes struggle to contain relentless attack

00:30
2
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


3
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire resigned to losing Taumalolo and other stars to Tonga


04:08
4
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

5
Jason Taumalolo of Tonga is tackled during the RLWC quarter-final at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, 18th November 2017. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'You guys will find out soon' - Jason Taumalolo weighing up whether to stay with Tonga or re-commit to Kiwis

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs

02:39

'It's a cause I'm passionate about it' - Comm Games weightlifting gold medallist David Liti turns attention to Pasifika youth suicide prevention

In recent weeks Liti was a motivational speaker for the Live Undefeated suicide prevention and awareness school tour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 