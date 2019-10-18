LeBron James throws incredible assist that will have you rubbing your eyes

Lakers’ rivals be warned, LeBron James and Anthony Davis look in ominous form after putting on a show in a big 126-93 pre-season win over Golden State yesterday.

James had 18 points and 11 assists, including an incredible no-look, over the shoulder assist for a Danny Green three after a fast break in the third quarter.

Anthony Davis added eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Lakers shot 60 per cent from the field with 33 assists.