LeBron James throws incredible assist that will have you rubbing your eyes

Associated Press
Lakers’ rivals be warned, LeBron James and Anthony Davis look in ominous form after putting on a show in a big 126-93 pre-season win over Golden State yesterday.

James had 18 points and 11 assists, including an incredible no-look, over the shoulder assist for a Danny Green three after a fast break in the third quarter.

Anthony Davis added eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Lakers shot 60 per cent from the field with 33 assists.

Avery Bradley also scored 18 points and Quinn Cook 16 for Los Angeles (3-2), which had 104 points through three quarters.

The rest of the NBA has officially been warned with LeBron James and Anthony Davis putting on a show in the Lakers' pre-season win over Golden State. Source: SKY
