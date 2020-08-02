LeBron James shuts down Kyle Lowry with chase-down block as Lakers fall to Raptors

LeBron James' defensive heroics couldn't stave off the Los Angeles Lakers' defeat to the Toronto Raptors, the 2019 NBA champions taking a 107-92 victory in Florida.

In the third quarter the Raptors made a break with Kyle Lowry taking the ball to the rim, getting the better of JR Smith in the process.

Unbeknownst to Lowry though, James was on his tail, chasing him down before coming up with a last-gasp block.

The play was reminiscent of the chase-down block James pulled off late in the fourth quarter of game seven in the 2016 NBA Finals as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors to claim their maiden NBA title.