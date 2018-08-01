LeBron James says President Trump has made racism more acceptable

LeBron James was scathing in his criticism of Donald Trump, saying he would never sit across from the President, as he opened his school for challenged youngsters in his Ohio hometown.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Don Lemon to mark the opening of his I Promise public school in his hometown, James said that President Trump had made racism more acceptable during his time in the White House.

“The President in charge now has given people…they don’t care now, they throw it (racism) in your face,” James said.

The LA-bound star also accused the President of using sports to divide people when it so often brings people from different backgrounds together as he referenced Colin Kaepernick and the ongoing kneeling protest during the anthem in the NFL.

“What I’ve noticed over the past few months, he’s kind of used sports to kind of divide us, and that’s something I can’t relate to,” he said.

James was asked what he would say to the president if he ever had the chance to talk to him.

“I would never sit across from him,” he said.

The I Promise School was James' parting gift to his hometown, Akron, before he left for Los Angeles.

James, who ended his second stint with Cleveland earlier this month by signing with the Lakers, opened the year-around learning centre yesterday devoted to some of the city's most challenged youngsters — ones just like him.

For James, who recalled missing 82 days of school as a fourth grader while he and his mom "looked for stability," the opening culminated years of planning by his family foundation.

"This means everything," James told The Associated Press in an interview before the public event. "I think this is the greatest accomplishment for me because it's not just me.

“A championship is for a team, that's for an organization and a city. But these kids, this is for generation after generation after generation and it's for these kids, so it means everything."