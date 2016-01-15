LeBron James refuses to rule out returning to the Cavaliers, again

LeBron James won't rule out a third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The NBA superstar, who earlier this month ended his second stint with the Cavaliers by signing a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, told The Associated Press there could be a day when he plays in his home state again.
Asked if he could end his career in Cleveland, James says he doesn't "close the chapter on anything or close the book on anything."
"But hopefully I can sit there one day and watch my jersey go up into the rafters, that's for sure."
When James announced he was leaving the Cavs, Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert said the team would retire "the famous #23 Cavs jersey one day down the line."
James was unaware of Gilbert's pledge.
"I didn't hear that," he said. "I haven't been in the news. That's awesome."
James led the Cavs to an NBA title in 2016, ending Cleveland's 52-year championship drought, and to four straight Finals - a run he admitted he didn't think was even possible when he returned in 2011 after four seasons in Miami.
LeBron James is leaving home again and leaving behind something he says is more meaningful than any of his NBA championships.
James, who this month ended his second stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers by signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, has opened a public school for challenged children in his hometown.
The NBA great admitted to having "jitters" before the opening, an event he said is "going to be one of the greatest moments - if not the greatest - of my life."
The I Promise School initially will house 240 third- and fourth-graders. The Akron school will expand each year, adding second and fifth grades next year and will have students from grades 1-8 by 2022.
James was to be at the school yesterday to welcome students and make his first public comments since deciding to join the Lakers.
His departure ended a four-year run with the Cavs after he returned in 2014 following four seasons with the Miami Heat.
Following his eighth straight appearance in the NBA Finals, James said he was still in "championship mode" as he headed into free agency. But he's going to a Lakers team that missed the playoffs again last season and seems years away from competing for a title in the rugged Western Conference.
James was also drawn to Los Angeles by the appeal of playing for one of the league's most storied programs and the chance to work with Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, the Lakers' president and a player James idolized since he was a kid.
James also chose Los Angeles in part because it represents the next chapter in his life. He already owns homes there and he has a film production company in the city.
LeBron James was at his herculean best for the Cavaliers.
Source: Associated Press
Superstar recruit Andrew Bogut has called for ferocious Sydney Kings training sessions as the perennial under-achievers begin their quest for a first NBL title in 14 years.
The 34-year-old former NBA veteran was a vocal and assertive presence as the Kings' began pre-season training on Monday, making no bones about the need to instil an improved culture in the revamped and star-studded roster from the outset.
"We have got to be competitive practice-wise because the Sydney Kings have absolutely sucked the last couple of years to put it bluntly," said Bogut.
"For us to change the culture we have to go at each other here first.
"After the first two or three weeks, a few little scuffles at practice, guys maybe dlsliking each other on the floor and going at it - that's when you start seeing the true colours come out and we'll address any issue if we have any."
Sydney have made the finals just once in the eight seasons since returning to the NBL and haven't won a title since completing a three-peat in 2005.
But both Bogut and Gaze made it clear winning the title was the goal for the new season.
Australian Andrew Bogut of the Golden State Warriors with the NBA trophy.
Source: Getty
Along with Bogut, the Kings boast former league MVPs Jerome Randle and Kevin Lisch in their back court plus Boomers stalwarts Brad Newley and Daniel Kickert and only feel the need to take two imports into the season.
Gaze candidly admitted he'd lose his job if the Kings didn't have some measure of success with that squad, though he said that didn't necessarily mean they had to win title for him to keep his job.
" If we fail here, I'll be looking for alternatives, there's no doubt about that and I accept that we've been handed a very, very good roster and we've got to make the most of it,' Gaze said.
He had no qualms about increased extra expectation and pressure on the Kings as a result of Bogut's presence.
"There's huge expectations, but I love it," Gaze said.
'I'd rather have expectations and a good prospect to win than have a situation where you are saying we are going to need all the stars to align for things to go right."
Bogut used Melbourne United's slightly rocky early start to last season as evidence that even championship-winning teams will inevitably experience fluctuating fortunes through a campaign.
"We know we're going to have bumps in the road where we might lose two or three in a row but its how we bounce back from that,' Bogut said.
The end goal for us is making the top four and winning a championship so it doesn't matter how you get there.
"As long as we don't have a bad week turn into a bad month, turn into a bad season we'll be okay."
Andrew Bogut playing for the Golden State Warriors shoots against the Houston Rockets
Source: Getty