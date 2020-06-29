TODAY |

LeBron James reacts to election result with hilarous alteration of infamous block

Source:  1 NEWS

With the US election finally delivering a result, LeBron James has taken to Twitter to share his reaction to the news.

LeBron James wears a shirt in honour of Eric Garner - a black man killed in 2014 after a NYC police officer put him in a chokehold while being arrested - before a game in 2014. Source: Getty

Making no secret of who he was backing in the election, James posted a series of tweets expressing his joy over the news that former Vice President Joe Biden will move into Oval Office next year after an emphatic win over current US President Donald Trump.

In one tweet James posted an image of his infamous block on Golden State's Andre Iguodala during the 2016 finals, with a few alterations.

The image features the face of the US President Elect crudely pasted over James', with the face of Donald Trump appearing over Iguodala's.

There has been no love lost between Trump and James in the past with the two often sparring over Twitter.

