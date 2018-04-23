 

LeBron James opens school for challenged children as parting gift to hometown Cleveland

Associated Press
LeBron James is leaving home again and leaving behind something he says is more meaningful than any of his NBA championships.

James, who this month ended his second stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers by signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, has opened a public school for challenged children in his hometown.

The NBA great admitted to having "jitters" before the opening, an event he said is "going to be one of the greatest moments - if not the greatest - of my life."

The I Promise School initially will house 240 third- and fourth-graders. The Akron school will expand each year, adding second and fifth grades next year and will have students from grades 1-8 by 2022.

James was to be at the school yesterday to welcome students and make his first public comments since deciding to join the Lakers.

James spent 11 seasons with the Cavs, winning a title in 2016 to end Cleveland's 52-year drought without a pro sports championship.

His departure ended a four-year run with the Cavs after he returned in 2014 following four seasons with the Miami Heat.

Following his eighth straight appearance in the NBA Finals, James said he was still in "championship mode" as he headed into free agency. But he's going to a Lakers team that missed the playoffs again last season and seems years away from competing for a title in the rugged Western Conference.

James was also drawn to Los Angeles by the appeal of playing for one of the league's most storied programs and the chance to work with Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, the Lakers' president and a player James idolized since he was a kid.

James also chose Los Angeles in part because it represents the next chapter in his life. He already owns homes there and he has a film production company in the city.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, heads to the basket around Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
LeBron James was at his herculean best for the Cavaliers. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Topics
Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has spoken about his continually delayed appearances for New Zealand at the international level, having yet to make his Tall Blacks debut.

Adams, 25, is by far and away New Zealand's most high profile basketballer, having represented the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA since 2013.

However, for numerous reasons, the Kiwi star is yet to don the black singlet.

In his book 'My Life, My Fight', Adams reveals that experiences in his youth with the New Zealand basketball setup have resulted in little to no affiliation between the two, with the current superstar unable to financially bear the load of representing his country in his younger days.

"It probably doesn't help that I don't feel a great sense of loyalty to Basketball New Zealand," Adams said.

"Some might expect me to be the Basketball New Zealand poster child, but I did the opposite of rising through the ranks of the junior national teams.

"Being in a national team is far too expensive for most kids - me included.

"I was obviously good enough - a national MVP should be able to make the junior national team - but I couldn't afford it.

"I knew of players who went on every trip, at least once a year, because their parents could easily afford to pay for each tournament.

"But there were a lot of players, most of them brown, some of them the best in the country, who never once represented New Zealand because they couldn't afford to trial, let along to fly overseas."

Adams also said that he does intend to represent the Tall Blacks in the future.

"Today, no. Some day, yes."

"I like what the current Tall Blacks coach, Paul Henare, has been doing with the team and I would love to play for him at some point, but I need to be ready."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 26: Oklahoma City Thunder Center Steven Adams (12) looking to make a play while Orlando Magic Center Nikola Vucevic (9) plays defense at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK (Photo by Torrey Purvey/Icon Sportswire)
Steven Adams. Source: Photosport
