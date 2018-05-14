 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


LeBron James denied by big block as Celtics dominate Cavaliers in first NBA playoff game of Eastern Finals

share

Source:

Associated Press

The assignment for Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris in his first start this postseason was easy to explain but nearly impossible to execute.

Jaylen Brown wasn't about to let James or the Cavs get any easy points in the 108-83 win.
Source: SKY

His job: Guard LeBron James, and keep the four-time NBA MVP from running the Celtics out of their own gym in the Eastern Conference finals for the second year in a row.

"He's obviously the best player in the game," said Morris, who during the week boasted that he was up to the challenge and this morning explained why he wanted it.

"Because I'm a competitor. He's the best player, and I'm going to be able to tell my kids this one day."

Morris scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds while pestering James into a playoff-high seven turnovers — and a playoff-low 15 points — and the Celtics opened a 21-point, first-quarter lead to scorch Cleveland 108-83 in Game 1.

Jaylen Brown scored 23 points and Al Horford had 20 for Boston, which ran off 17 points in a row in the first and never allowed the Cavaliers within single digits again. The Celtics led by 28 when Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue pulled James for good with 7:09 left.

Game 2 is Tuesday night.

"I have zero level of concern at this stage," said James, who was 5 for 16 from the floor and missed all five 3-point attempts.

"I've been down before in the postseason, but for me there's never any level of concern — no matter how bad I played tonight, with seven turnovers, how inefficient I was shooting the ball," he said. "We have another opportunity to be better as a ball club coming in Tuesday night, and we'll see what happens."

Kevin Love had 17 points and eight rebounds, and James added nine assists and seven boards. The Cavaliers missed their first 14 3-point attempts of the game and shot just 32 percent in the first half.

By that time, Boston led 61-35 — the biggest halftime playoff deficit in James' career.

"I think we're very alert to the fact that we'll get a heavyweight punch on Tuesday night," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "It's another great challenge, another great opportunity to experience something for this team."

With injured stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving on the bench in street clothes, the Celtics continued their stunning run this season with what may have been the most surprising turn of events yet. A year after dropping the first two games at home against Cleveland in a five-game East final, the Celtics pounced on James, and the favored Cavaliers were never really in it.

"The last couple of playoffs, and our meeting at the end of year, they blew us out of the water," Boston guard Marcus Smart said. "We've got a different team, just like they do, and a lot of younger guys. So for them to see that, and have that feeling like we did tonight, is huge."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:15
2
Bantamweight women's champ Amanda Nunes left Pennington in a bloody mess after her TKO fifth round win at UFC 224.

Video: UFC stars slam Raquel Pennington's coaches for ignoring her pleas to stop fight after rival leaves her bloodied and bruised

00:21
3
John Plumtree said NZ sides are always accused of cheating when they are winning.

'We'll have to keep cheating' - Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree cheekily responds to Aussie gripes following weekend Super Rugby controversy


00:15
4
Williams scored two tries in the final as NZ thumped Australia 46-0 to win the Langford Sevens in Canada.

Watch as Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams burns Aussie defenders with sheer pace, NZ annihilate trans-Tasman rivals to claim Canada title

00:15
5
The NZ side had their biggest ever winning margin against Australia, winning the final 46-0.

Black Ferns Sevens obliterate Aussies to claim Canada title in NZ's largest ever win over trans-Tasman rivals

00:48
A world first University of Otago study has surveyed the oral health of 987 people living in aged care – and found alarming results.

Oral health of elderly New Zealanders in aged care an urgent national clinical problem - study

Another alarming finding form the Otago University study was that "slow progress" was being made in the area of geriatric oral health.

01:48
WORLD has long claimed its clothes are NZ made but it’s now emerged a small percentage aren’t.

Commerce Commission launches investigation into WORLD clothing brand's 'Made in New Zealand' labelling

The fashion label headed by Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet has been under fire with accusations they have misled consumers about the origins of their clothing.

Retail worker (file picture).

Retail workers missing out on $800 per year in 'unpaid' duties - union

First Union are receiving messages and reports from retail workers who had not realised until now that they were entitled to be paid.

Police appeal for public's help to recover David Nyika's stolen Comm Games gold medal

Heartbroken boxer says "it's almost worthless to anyone but me".

Auckland mayoral staff come last in commitment survey

The mayoral office scored 22 per cent which is less than half of the average across Auckland Council.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 