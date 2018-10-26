TODAY |

LeBron James cleared of serious groin injury

Associated Press
Topics
Basketball

LeBron James got good news overnight on his injured groin.

An MRI exam showed that the four-time NBA MVP merely strained his left groin in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas night. James will likely be dealing with soreness for several days, and the Lakers are listing him as day to day.
They play next on Thursday, against Sacramento.

James has appeared in 156 consecutive games, going back to the start of the 2017 playoffs with Cleveland. His last extended absence due to injury was an eight-game stint to deal with back and knee aches midway through the 2014-15 season.

James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season, his 16th in the NBA and first with the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, passes over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15), of Serbia, and forward Paul Millsap (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, passes over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, center, celebrates with teammates Mohamed Salah, right, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
'They are good enough to win the title' - Liverpool can end 28-year title drought, says former manager
2
The Kiwi left-armer was on fire in the first session at Hagley Park, Christchurch.
Trent Boult rips through Sri Lanka's batting line-up with six wicket-haul on day two of second Test
3
Tom Latham ans Jeet Raval of the Black Caps run a single during the 4th day of the second ANZ International Cricket Test match, New Zealand V Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23th January 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Raval misses maiden Test century after tea, Black Caps' lead approaches 200
4
Hansen says he’d want to stay on, but will leave for the good of the team.
'Old habits die hard' - Sir Graham Henry's advice to departing Steve Hansen
5
The Reds are now six points clear at the top after a 4-0 win.
Liverpool pick Newcastle apart to extend Premier League lead
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
1 NEWS

Clippers' 222cm, 132kg giant hammers Mavericks' rival in the face
1 NEWS

Steven Adams punishes the rim, scores big double-double in Thunder's demolition win over Kings
1 NEWS

OKC players suspended, fined for leaving bench to get involved in brawl with Bulls
1 NEWS

Watch: 'You get too down on yourself' - Proud LeBron James gives heartwarming sideline speech to young son