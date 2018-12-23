TODAY |

LeBron James calls out NFL owners for adopting 'a slave mentality' towards players

NBA superstar LeBron James has slammed NFL owners for how they treat their players, calling them "old white men" with a "slave mentality" while on a television show.

James appeared in yesterday's episode of his talk show series "The Shop" and took aim at owners in the NFL while comparing them to those in the NBA.

"In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams, and they got that slave mentality," he said. "And it's like, 'This is my team. You do what the f--- I tell y'all to do or we get rid of y'all.'

"The players are who make the ship go. We make it go. Every Sunday, without Todd Gurley and without Odell Beckham Jr., without those players, those guys, there is no football."

The Los Angeles Lakers forward compared the NFL to the NBA throughout the show, which featured Gurley, the Los Angeles Rams running back, as his guest.

"In the NFL, it's like what can you do for me this Sunday, or this Monday, or this Thursday, and if you ain't it, we moving on," James said.

"That's what I say: Your best ability is availability," Gurley said. "It's really week by week. It ain't no year by year."

James said things are different in the NBA, praising commissioner Adam Silver as a big reason for it.

"He doesn't mind us having ... a real feeling and to be able to express that," James said. "It doesn't even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying, he at least wants to hear us out."

James didn’t mince words when comparing team owners between the NBA and NFL. Source: US ABC
