Lebron James behind 'Shut Up and Dribble', a three-part documentary series

Associated Press
LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is already busy in Hollywood.

James is behind the three-part documentary series, "Shut Up and Dribble," announced Monday by Showtime.

Set to debut in October, the same month James suits up for his new team, the series looks at the changing role of athletes in the current political and cultural climate against the backdrop of the NBA.

Its title comes from a comment Fox News host Laura Ingraham made to James in February when she sought to rebuke him for talking politics during an interview.

James is the executive producer of the series along with his business partner Maverick Carter and his agent Rich Paul. Gotham Chopra, who directed Showtime's "Kobe Bryant's Muse" in 2015, helmed the project.

The series traces the modern history of the league and its players starting with the 1976 merger of the freewheeling American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association, how the top players have expanded their notoriety off the court in fields such as business and fashion while becoming icons in the process.

James has another show, "The Shop" debuting August 28 on HBO in which he leads conversation and debate among his guests in barbershops around the country.

James found himself drawn into politics last week when President Donald Trump unleashed a withering attack on him in a tweet after an interview aired with CNN anchor Don Lemon in which he deemed Trump divisive.

Although James has long been a Trump critic, calling the president "U bum" in a 2017 tweet, the tweet was Trump's first attack on the player, who just opened up a school for underprivileged children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

"Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," Trump posted. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen. James is behind the three-part documentary series "Shut Up and Dribble" announced Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, by Showtime. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)
LeBron James. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
Authorities have evacuated cabins in two communities in the Santa Ana Mountains in Orange County because of a fast-moving wildfire.

Jeanna Smith with the US Forest Service says firefighters are attacking the fast-moving Holy Jim Canyon Fire with a DC-10 air tanker and helicopters.

She says crews are "hitting it hard with everything we've got" in hopes of stopping the fire at the top of a ridge and keeping it from reaching homes a couple miles away.

The Mendocino fires are spreading so far they’re now the biggest in the region’s history. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire began around 2pm Monday (local time) and quickly grew to more than 2.6 square kilometres.

Smith says about a dozen people have been evacuated from weekend cabins in the communities of Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon.

Dramatic images captured the battle against the flames taking place in Holy Jim Canyon. Source: Reuters
Associated Press
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
North America

Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in Atlanta.

News outlets report a car hit a metal utility pole early Sunday local time, and the engine compartment was aflame by the time police arrived. 

Bystanders helped get two passengers out of the burning car, but the front passenger couldn't get out.

So two police officers got to work. One used fire extinguishers to combat the fire, while the other worked to get the passenger out through the driver's side window.

An officer's pants caught fire, but he only suffered minor scrapes and bruises. The three passengers were hospitalised.

Atlanta police Sergeant John Chafee thanked the citizens who helped remove the people, and commended the officers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bystanders helped get two passengers out after a fiery crash but the front passenger couldn't get out. Source: Associated Press
