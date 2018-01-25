 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


LeBron James becomes just seventh player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points

share

Source:

Associated Press

LeBron James has made it a point not to revel in his accomplishments. He allowed himself a moment to savor this milestone, though.

James is the youngest player to achieve the rare milestone.
Source: TNT Network

James became the youngest ever to join the NBA's 30,000-point club.

He became the seventh player with 30,000 career points when he hit a jumper with one second left in the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 114-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs yesterday afternoon.

"I don't ever fully appreciate what I do anytime I accomplish something, no matter if it's a win or a loss," James said. "I'm looking forward to the moment when I can be done with the game and I can sit back with my family and my friends and we can drink some wine and talk about all the accomplishments that I had and feats I was able to accomplish."

James, who needed seven points to reach the milestone, finished with 28.

He was recognized by the arena before the second quarter and got a standing ovation from Spurs fans. James patted his heart and said "thank you so much."

"Just a special moment," James said. "I just started thinking about everything that my journey (has entailed) from being a kid that first picked up a basketball when I was five years old to first starting playing organized basketball when I was nine and all the way up until this point. I give a lot of thanks to a lot of people. It's just a special moment.

"It's something I never set out to do. I'm not even a score-first guy when it comes to playing basketball. I love getting my teammates involved and seeing my teammates be excited about scoring and me getting assists. For me to sit here and be the youngest player ever to reach 30,000."

He missed his first two midrange jumpers against San Antonio before making two driving layups and a 20-footer. He hit the milestone jumper over Danny Green from 19 feet out.

The Cavaliers were unable to celebrate immediately because the Spurs had an opportunity for a last-second shot. When Brandon Paul missed a 71-foot heave and the buzzer sounded, James' teammates quickly streamed off the bench to congratulate him.

Among the first to greet him was guard Dwyane Wade, James' teammate for four seasons in Miami, including two NBA championships.

"I just told him I'm proud of him," Wade said. "You see a person's work ethic, you know a person's heart, cares about team, cares about winning. Even though he's had a lot of individual success, he doesn't feel comfortable with some of it."

The 33-year-old James joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808) on the list.

At 33 years and 24 days, James is the youngest to reach the mark. Bryant was 34 years and 104 days when he got there.

The 14-time All-Star has averaged 27.1 points since breaking into the league as an 18-year-old in 2003.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The former Black Cap was mobbed by laughter after dismissing Dwayne Bravo.

Teammates laugh as Mitchell McClenaghan botches superb BBL caught-and-bowled celebrations with off target throw at wickets


00:29
2
The stars are in Auckland shooting promos, but took the time to cool off with a cheeky dip.

'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

00:47
3
Over 70,000 tickets have been sold for the epic unification bout on April 1 (NZ time) in Cardiff.

'It's probably the highest pay day for a NZ athlete' - Parker v Joshua super fight close to sell-out

00:15
4
The Swiss master continues to amaze in Melbourne with a 7-6 6-3 6-4 win.

Roger Federer continues charge at Australian Open with straight sets quarter-final win over Tomas Berdych

00:32
5
NZ take on Pakistan in Auckland on Thursday for their second T20 match.

Black Caps eyeing another dominant performance over Pakistan in second T20

00:26
The star spins like a disco ball and will circle the earth every 90 minutes.

'A star for humanity' revealed as the secret object launched into space on Rocket Lab's rocket

The Humanity Star will orbit Earth for about nine months and Rocket Lab says everyone on Earth will have the opportunity to see it.


00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 