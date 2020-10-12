LeBron James and Anthony Davis pledge futures to Lakers with new deals

NBA champions the Los Angles Lakers are splashing the cash, with new deals for stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LeBron James and his teeammates after their game six win. Source: Associated Press

Davis has signed a new five-year deal worth a reported $268 million, while James has agreed to a two-year contract extension, worth a reported $120 million.

Should he finish his contract, James will have played 20 NBA seasons.

The soon to be 36-year-old would be a free agent in 2023, the same year his 16-year-old son Bronny becomes eligible for the NBA draft.

His career earnings will approach $614 million by the end of his Lakers deal.