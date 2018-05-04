 

Basketball


Is LeBron headed to Philly? 76ers lead race for James' signature as agent starts talks

Source:

Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting to make their pitch to LeBron James, according to reports from ESPN.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball playoffs second-round series Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

LeBron James produced a stellar performance.

Source: Associated Press

Representatives from the team will meet in Los Angeles with James' agent Rich Paul, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. James will not take part in the meeting, the person said.

The Sixers -and their fans- have made no secret of their desire to land James, who would instantly make them NBA title contenders.

Philadelphia has young stars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to entice James, who was flattered earlier this year when a company erected billboards in Ohio urging him to join the Sixers.

