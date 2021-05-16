TODAY |

Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant inducted into Hall of Fame

Source:  Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant took Michael Jordan's hand and walked down from the stage, a familiar chant breaking out throughout the arena as she made her way back to her seat.

The late Kobe was remembered by his wife at his Basketball Hall of Fame induction. Source: ESPN

“Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!" the crowd shouted.

With that, he was — officially, finally — a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kobe Bryant is in the Hall now, along with contemporaries Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, headliners of a group of nine who got their delayed and long-awaited enshrinement today, more than a year after being announced as the Hall's Class of 2020.

“Right now, I'm sure he's laughing in heaven, because I'm about to praise him in public," Vanessa Bryant said.

And she did, her purple dress matching the traditional Los Angeles Lakers color, capping the night by giving the speech that her husband was not here to deliver.

“There will never be anyone like Kobe," Vanessa Bryant said.

“Kobe was one of a kind. He was special. He was humble — off the court — but bigger than life."

And while it was a celebration, it was also a remembrance for Hall of Famers lost since the last enshrinement in 2019.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo performed “Incredible” in their memories, the video clips playing behind him including a message from former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who died January 1, 2020, and Bryant — who died January 26 of that year in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter Gianna and seven others.

“I’ve always said that I wanted to be remembered as a player that didn’t waste a moment, didn’t waste a day, and lived every day as if he was the 12th guy on the bench,” Bryant said in the video.

