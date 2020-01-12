Lakers take down Thunder with ease despite absences of LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 36 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 125-110 on this afternoon without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma shoots in front of OKC's Terrance Ferguson. Source: Associated Press

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James had a chest cold. James is averaging 25.4 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds and has helped the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.

Davis, who leads the Lakers with 27.1 points per game, missed his second straight game with a gluteus maximus contusion.

It didn't matter. Kuzma, in just his third start of the season, made 15 of 24 shots. Rajon Rondo added 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers. Los Angeles shot 51.5% to win its eighth in a row.

James played Friday night and had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in a win in Dallas.