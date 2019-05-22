TODAY |

Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard star in Raptors' big win over Bucks as Toronto level NBA play-off series

Associated Press
Kyle Lowry scored 25 points, Kawhi Leonard had 19 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 120-102 this afternoon to even the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece.

Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who improved to 7-2 at home this postseason. Reserve Norm Powell scored 18 points, and Marc Gasol had 17.

The home team has won all four games in the series so far. Game 5 is on Friday in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the top-seeded Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 30 points.

