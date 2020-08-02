Kyle Lowry brilliance leads Raptors to victory over Lakers in NBA restart

Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors restarted their season by beating the slow-starting Los Angeles Lakers for the 11th straight time, 107-92.

OG Anunoby scored 23 points for the Raptors, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, who haven’t lost to Los Angeles since the 2014-2015 season.

Lowry had a strong second half to help turn back a surge by the Lakers, the Western Conference leaders who are 1-1 in the restart. The Lakers’ magic number for clinching the top seed in the West remains at one.

Lowry’s biggest shot was a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 97-86 lead with 3:01 to play. LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Davis had just 14 points after he scored 34 in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game back on Thursday night. Kyle Kuzma scored 16.

The Lakers shot only 35.4 per cent from the field. James hit consecutive 3-pointers for a 76-72 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Anunoby responded with consecutive 3s for a 78-76 lead. The Raptors continued to pull away and Anunoby made a layup for a 90-83 lead.

With James and Davis struggling, the Raptors jumped to a 13-0 lead behind Anunoby and Lowry before the Lakers got back into it behind their bench.

The Lakers’ reserves outscored the Raptors 13-2 in the first quarter and 31-6 in the first half to help Los Angeles to a 44-41 halftime lead. Kuzma had nine points and Alex Caruso seven.