Kobe Bryant's widow pays tribute their daughter on what would've been her 14th birthday

Vanessa Bryant has paid tribute to her late daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday, after she passed away in a helicopter crash which also killed her father Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019. Source: Getty

Gianna tragically passed away in January alongside her father Kobe Bryant and seven other people, when the NBA star's helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

And to mark Gianna's 14th birthday today, her mother Vanessa - who also has Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, nine months, with Kobe - took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute in her memory.

She wrote alongside a picture of Gianna: "Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! (sic)"

Last month, Vanessa commented on the "senseless" death of Kobe and Gianna as she marked four years since the Los Angeles Lakers star retired from his basketball career.

Kobe will be posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, and Vanessa couldn't be more proud of his accomplishments.

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we're extremely proud of him. Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career."