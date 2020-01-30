Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna laid to rest in private funeral

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been laid to rest.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 41-year-old basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter tragically lost their lives on January 26 when Kobe's private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, killing a total of nine people.

Today it was confirmed Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral held in Corona Del Mar, California, on Saturday.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: "Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss. The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it's still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls."

The funeral comes as a public memorial is set to be held on February 24 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, where Kobe played professional basketball with the LA Lakers for the entirety of his career.

The memorial will be held on the 24th, as 24 is the number on the jersey Kobe had worn with the Lakers since the 2006-07 season.

Meanwhile, Kobe's wife Vanessa - with whom he had Gianna, as well as 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri - recently said the tragic passings of her husband and daughter still don't feel real to her.

She wrote: "I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time.