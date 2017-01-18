'I know your moves!' Mic'd up Draymond Green dishes out insults and strategies during Warriors' domination of Cavs

Source:NBA / Facebook
Draymond Green produced his third triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in Golden State's 126-91 rout of the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on yesterday.
He also equaled his career best with five blocks — and had another dustup with LeBron James in the process.
James had 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting and eight rebounds. He and Green got into their latest altercation with 6:55 left in the first half and the Warriors leading 52-35 when James collided with Green near midcourt, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul on Golden State's emotional All-Star.
Kevin Durant added 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Warriors in a much-hyped matchup merely weeks after Golden State squandered a 14-point lead and lost 109-108 in Cleveland on Christmas.
