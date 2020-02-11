TODAY |

Kiwi teens taking basketball trip of a lifetime after invite from NBA to training camp at All Star weekend

Source:  1 NEWS

Two Auckland teenagers will be right in the thick of this weekend’s NBA All Star game after they invited to play in Chicago by the NBA.

North Harbour reps Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu and Taine Murray will travel to Chicago for a weekend they will never forget. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu, a 17-year-old North Harbour rep. will join 60 other teens from around the world for the NBA invite only camp.

Kailahi-Fulu will be coached by former and current NBA players and coaches as she faces global opposition before getting to sit courtside at the glitzy All Star game, all this while being watched by college scouts.

“It definitely is nerve wracking all the pressure on me, but I think that's almost comforting for me as well, knowing that I have something to play and I'm there for a reason,” Kailahi-Fulu said.

The other Kiwi invitee is Taine Murray - a year 13 Rosmini College student in the middle of his own whirlwind journey.

Murray attended an NBA camp last week in Canberra and made the Tall Blacks squad before jetting off to Chicago.

In between all that, he’s been training with the Breakers.

“I didn't expect it at all, makes it more exciting, pretty lucky to be in the position I am,” Murray said.

“In terms of opportunity out there, I tell you what the number of eyes on that pair over the next three or four days, will be simply amazing,” Basketball Z general manager Leonard King said.

Those eyes will be on the young New Zealanders at the house that Michael Jordan made famous, the United Centre in Chicago.

