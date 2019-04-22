TODAY |

Kiwi NBA general manager Sean Marks pulls off insane moves to sign all stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

The Kiwi general manager of the Brooklyn Nets has managed to pull off an incredible spending spree to kick off the NBA free agency, signing Kevin Durant along with reported deals for fellow all stars Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.

According to ESPN, Sean Marks has signed Durant on a deal worth NZ$243 million, while Irving would put pen to paper on a NZ$209 million deal, both for four years.

Jordan's contract details are not yet known.

The landing place of Durant and Irving has been heavily discussed since the end of the season with multiple big-name franchises such as the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers thrown around.

But one that flew under the radar was Marks' Nets until yesterday, when rumours first surfaced of Irving's move, which was followed up by Durant's confirmation on social media this morning.

Marks, who won an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 as a player, has drawn plenty of praise for the moves.

The former Tall Black took over as Nets GM in 2016 on a four-year deal after working as an assistant GM to the Spurs previously.

On Marks' arrival, the Nets were considered a team with little future after trading away talent and draft picks to secure aging all stars Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry from the Boston Celtics in 2013.

But in three seasons, Marks has managed to turn the team around and got them back into the playoffs last season.

If today's signings are all finalised, Marks will have signed 17 all star appearances in a single day of dealing.

The only downside could be that Nets fans will face a long time - potentially an entire season - before they see Durant play with the two-time champion currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles he sustained while playing for the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

