TODAY |

Kiwi fans lap up Steven Adams' 'Kiwi as' style, complete with Whittaker's chocolate and snakes

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams returned to the court in style yesterday, turning heads with his pre-game get up and impressing with his on-court performance. 

Steven Adams arriving at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans. Source: Twitter/PelicansNBA

Missing one game due to calf tightness, Adams slipped back into the lineup seamlessly, picking up a double double (11 points, 13 rebounds) in the Pelicans' 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns. 

His performance wasn't the only talking point however, with basketball fans noticing his trademark no-frills pre-game outfit along with his haul of Kiwi confectionery.

In an image posted to the Pelicans' Twitter page, Adams could be seen sporting a loose fitting t-shirt, shorts and slides while carrying a block of Whittaker's chocolate and other distinctly down-under treats. 

One Twitter user said "@RealStevenAdams I see that block of @WhittakersNZ Almond Gold chocolate and that young bag of @NaturalCo jelly snakes, you ain't slick bro"

Another said, "Rocking up with Whittakers Chocolate, Natural Confectionery Co Gummy Snakes and special occasion Jandals. Kiwi as."

Basketball
North America
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwi fans lap up Steven Adams' 'Kiwi as' style, complete with Whittaker's chocolate and snakes
2
'Couldn't be happier' - Dan and Honor Carter announce baby No.4 on the way
3
Warriors coach says it was 'selfish decision' to deny players from representing Māori All Stars
4
Former South Sydney star Sam Burgess found guilty of intimidating father-in-law
5
American Magic skipper thanks NZ Police for their help after dramatic capsize
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Canada designates Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity
03:17

Lemon prices have soared to up to $10 per kilo, triple winter prices — here's why

Outlook good for crash victim six months after extremely rare face, double hand transplant

SpaceX's second Starship test flight ends with another fiery crash landing