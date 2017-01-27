'Kinda felt my eye out of the socket' - Breakers star Akil Mitchell opens up about horrifying injury

Breakers player Akil Mitchell has spoken about the moment his eyeball popped out of its socket in a horrifying incident at a NBL match last night.

"Initially it just felt like I got poked in the eye and I thought 'this is going to be a bad one'," the American told reporters, barely 12 hours after he suffered the injury at the North Shore Events Centre.

"I fell to the ground and kinda felt my eye out of the socket, that's when I started freaking out a little bit," he said.

Graphic images from the match show Mitchell falling to the ground after contesting for the ball, and then an eyeball hanging out of his head.

Fellow players were clearly shocked by what they saw the match was stopped while he was treated.

Remarkably, Mitchell said he could still see out of the eye at the time.

"That was probably the weirdest thing. Like I said I felt like I just got poked in the eye so I opened my eye and I'm looking up and I can see everything.

"My eye's still moving but it's out here, I touched it and immediately wanted to put it back in, but I was like, 'that's a bad idea'."

He paid tribute to medical staff, and said he was "truly blessed" to be in the condition he was in.

"Today, I just feel like I've been punched in the face, it's pretty bruised and scratched."