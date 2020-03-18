Kevin Durant confirmed as one of four Brooklyn Nets who've tested positive for coronavirus

Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.

The outside of the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, where the Nets play their home games. Source: Associated Press

Durant confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant player told The Athletic.

“We’re going to get through this.”

The Nets said one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

Kevin Durant. Source: Associated Press

The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organisation and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets added in a statement.

Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers. The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco — a game that was to be played without fans — before the NBA season was suspended after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit's Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive.

The Nets said they are currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.