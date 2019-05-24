TODAY |

Kawhi Leonard inspires Toronto Raptors' comeback victory over Milwaukee Bucks

Associated Press
Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-99 this afternoon to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Leonard showed no obvious signs of the leg soreness that bothered him the previous two games, hitting the 30-point mark for the fourth time in the series.

He nailed five three-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out nine assists.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points, hitting seven threes.

Kyle Lowry added 17 as the Raptors put themselves in position to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time.

A victory at home on Sunday would set up a matchup with two-time defending champion Golden State.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points for Milwaukee hours after being announced as a unanimous first-team, All-NBA selection.

    Leonard scored 35 points in the Raptors' 105-99 win over Milwaukee. Source: SKY
