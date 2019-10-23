TODAY |

Kawhi Leonard begins new NBA chapter with Clippers with win over LeBron's Lakers in battle of Los Angeles

Associated Press
Kawhi Leonard began a new chapter with the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 30 points to go with a strong bench effort in a 112-102 victory over LeBron James and the Lakers this afternoon in the teams' season opener.

Lou Williams added 21 points and Montrezl Harrell had 17 off the bench when the Clippers opened their 50th season and 36th in Los Angeles as the once unlikely but now favorites to win the franchise's first NBA championship.

Leonard won his second NBA title last season in Toronto.

The Lakers showed off their new 1-2 punch of James and Anthony Davis. Davis scored 25 points, making 9 of 14 free throws, and James had 18. Danny Green outscored them both with 28 points.

But Leonard got it done without his personal recruit Paul George, sidelined indefinitely while rehabbing from a pair of offseason shoulder surgeries.

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, right, is defended by Los Angeles Lakers' Jared Dudley during the second half of an NBA basketball game. Source: 1 NEWS
