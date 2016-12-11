 

Basketball


'That was just an embarrassing effort' - Coach Paul Henare disappointed after Breakers thrashed in pre-season game

Paul Henare says his New Zealand Breakers need to be shaken from their lethargy after a stark 101-62 pre-season loss to Melbourne United in New Plymouth.

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets, Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, December 08, 2016. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets.

Two days after winning 88-86 when the teams met in Napier, the Breakers turned in an abject performance.

Coach Henare couldn't hide his disappointment after the visitors dominated all facets, saying the trial nature of the game shouldn't be used as an excuse.

"Results at this stage of the pre-season don't matter so much but whatever that was in terms of a performance was well below par across the board," he said.

"That was just an embarrassing effort overall and we can't see that level of effort again."

After a sound start, the Breakers lost their way at both ends of the court to trail 50-34 at halftime.

The hosts shot at a dismal success rate of 29 per cent compared to Melbourne's 56 per cent.

Led by former NBA centre Josh Boone, who scored 17 points, Melbourne also dominated under the hoop.

The only Breaker in double figures was Tom Abercrombie with 16 points while Alex Pledger pulled down 10 rebounds.

One remaining pre-season game for the Breakers is against the Brisbane Bullets in Tauranga on September 27.

Their NBL campaign begins 11 days after that, at home against the Cairns Taipans.

