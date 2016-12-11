Junior Tall Blacks to face European champs France in pool play at under-19s World Cup

European champions France and South Korea will be two of New Zealand's pool opponents at the under-19 men's Basketball World Cup in Egypt.

Source: 1 NEWS

World body FIBA made the draw in Cairo, sending the Junior Tall Blacks into a pool which is still to be finalised.

Brazil have been replaced at the 16-nation event in July because its federation has failed to meet certain FIBA governance requirements.

Another team from the Americas region will complete group A.

New Zealand booked a maiden appearance at the tournament by upsetting Australia in the final of the Oceania under-18 championship in Suva in December.

France won the powerful European under-18 championship while South Korea finished third in the Asian equivalent tournament.

New Zealand will open their campaign against Korea on July 1.