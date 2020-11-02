TODAY |

Joseph Parker, Junior Fa headline star-studded teams riddled with rivalries for celebrity basketball match

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi heavyweights Joseph Parker and Junior Fa will have a chance to get a mental edge on each other before their bout after being named on opposite teams for this month's celebrity basketball game for charity.

Kiwi heavyweight boxers Joseph Parker and Junior Fa. Source: 1 NEWS

The two teams for the All Star Celeb Slam were announced this morning with Parker called in as a replacement for the previously-named Israel Adesanya, who can no longer take part in the event due to his quarantine issues revealed yesterday.

Parker has been named in Team Abercrombie while Fa features on Team Delany - the two teams named after Breakers stars Tom Abercrombie and Finn Delany who will captain the respective sides.

It’s fair to say, the ACT leader’s political skills don’t transfer to the basketball court. Source: 1 NEWS

Parker and Fa are set to face off in a heavyweight boxing bout next month which has been dubbed by promoters as New Zealand's "fight of the century" but the pair are only one of a string of rivalries that have panned out in the squad selections.

Also facing off will be politicians David Seymour and Chloe Swarbrick, brothers Roger and Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck, Silver Ferns great Irene van Dyk and current Silver Fern Maia Wilson as well as former All Blacks Liam Messam and Carlos Spencer.

Breakfast host and former Silver Fern Jenny-May Clarkson has been recruited under the Team Abercrombie banner too while team Delany has two more "mystery players" yet to be revealed.

The Breakfast host joins other celebs such as Israel Adesanya and fellow former Silver Fern Irene van Dyk for the match. Source: Breakfast

Funds raised from the November 26 match at Spark Arena will go to the Starship Foundation with tickets for the match currently available on Ticketmaster.

TEAM ABERCROMBIE

Tom Abercrombie - Breakers
Jarrad Weeks - Breakers
Tai Webster - Breakers
Irene van Dyk - Silver Fern
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - Warriors Captain
Joseph Parker - Boxer
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott
Winter Olympic Bronze Medallist
Liam Messam - All Black
David Seymour - ACT politician
Nouri - Chart-topping Singer
Chris Mac - Six60
Jenny-May Clarkson - Silver Fern
Guy Williams - Comedian
Kai Kara-France - UFC Fighter
Shane Young - UFC Fighter

TEAM DELANY

Finn Delany - Breakers
Rob Loe - Breakers
Corey Webster - Breakers
Maia Wilson - Silver Fern
Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck - Forme Warrior & Social Media Star
Junior Fa - Boxer
Eric Murray - 2x Olympic Champion
Carlos Spencer - All Black
Chloe Swarbrick - Green politician
Ruby Tui - Black Fern
Greg Murphy - 4x Bathurst Winner
James McOnie - Broadcaster
Jordan River - Mai FM host
Mystery Player to be revealed
Mystery Player to be revealed

Basketball
