Joseph Parker, Junior Fa headline star-studded teams riddled with rivalries for celebrity basketball match

Kiwi heavyweights Joseph Parker and Junior Fa will have a chance to get a mental edge on each other before their bout after being named on opposite teams for this month's celebrity basketball game for charity.

Kiwi heavyweight boxers Joseph Parker and Junior Fa. Source: 1 NEWS

The two teams for the All Star Celeb Slam were announced this morning with Parker called in as a replacement for the previously-named Israel Adesanya, who can no longer take part in the event due to his quarantine issues revealed yesterday.

Parker has been named in Team Abercrombie while Fa features on Team Delany - the two teams named after Breakers stars Tom Abercrombie and Finn Delany who will captain the respective sides.

Parker and Fa are set to face off in a heavyweight boxing bout next month which has been dubbed by promoters as New Zealand's "fight of the century" but the pair are only one of a string of rivalries that have panned out in the squad selections.

Also facing off will be politicians David Seymour and Chloe Swarbrick, brothers Roger and Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck, Silver Ferns great Irene van Dyk and current Silver Fern Maia Wilson as well as former All Blacks Liam Messam and Carlos Spencer.

Breakfast host and former Silver Fern Jenny-May Clarkson has been recruited under the Team Abercrombie banner too while team Delany has two more "mystery players" yet to be revealed.

Funds raised from the November 26 match at Spark Arena will go to the Starship Foundation with tickets for the match currently available on Ticketmaster.

TEAM ABERCROMBIE

Tom Abercrombie - Breakers

Jarrad Weeks - Breakers

Tai Webster - Breakers

Irene van Dyk - Silver Fern

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - Warriors Captain

Joseph Parker - Boxer

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Winter Olympic Bronze Medallist

Liam Messam - All Black

David Seymour - ACT politician

Nouri - Chart-topping Singer

Chris Mac - Six60

Jenny-May Clarkson - Silver Fern

Guy Williams - Comedian

Kai Kara-France - UFC Fighter

Shane Young - UFC Fighter

TEAM DELANY