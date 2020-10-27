Jenny-May Clarkson 'freaking out' after signing on for star-studded basketball game

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson will look to call on some of her skills from her days as a Silver Fern next month after signing on to play in a star-studded charity basketball game.

Clarkson confirmed this morning on the TVNZ1 morning show she had committed to the All Star Celeb Slam after it was announced last week.

The game will feature a bunch of Kiwi celebrities from different backgrounds alongside New Zealand Breakers players, with funds raised from the November 26 match at Spark Arena to go to the Starship Foundation.

Clarkson said the charity aspect of the match was one of her driving factors for getting involved.

"I've actually purchased a basketball but I am freaking out," Clarkson said.

"I am absolutely freaking out but this is about Starship, that's the reason I got involved is because of the charity.

"But I've got a month to get in some practice."

Clarkson joins an impressive player pool with the likes of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, fellow former Silver Fern Irene van Dyk, Winter Olympic bronze medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Warriors Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck all taking the court as well.

Clarkson said there wasn't anyone she was too excited to face off against, instead keeping her focus more on herself.

"I just don't want to make a fool of myself because the last time I played sport I fell over without anyone near me," she said.

"I don't want that to happen again."

Tickets for the match are available on Ticketmaster.

Celebrities involved in All Star Celeb Slam