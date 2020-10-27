TODAY |

Jenny-May Clarkson 'freaking out' after signing on for star-studded basketball game

Source:  1 NEWS

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson will look to call on some of her skills from her days as a Silver Fern next month after signing on to play in a star-studded charity basketball game.

The Breakfast host joins other celebs such as Israel Adesanya and fellow former Silver Fern Irene van Dyk for the match. Source: Breakfast

Clarkson confirmed this morning on the TVNZ1 morning show she had committed to the All Star Celeb Slam after it was announced last week.

The game will feature a bunch of Kiwi celebrities from different backgrounds alongside New Zealand Breakers players, with funds raised from the November 26 match at Spark Arena to go to the Starship Foundation.

Clarkson said the charity aspect of the match was one of her driving factors for getting involved.

Celebrities will join Breakers players to raise funds for Starship. Source: Supplied

"I've actually purchased a basketball but I am freaking out," Clarkson said.

"I am absolutely freaking out but this is about Starship, that's the reason I got involved is because of the charity.

"But I've got a month to get in some practice."

Clarkson joins an impressive player pool with the likes of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, fellow former Silver Fern Irene van Dyk, Winter Olympic bronze medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Warriors Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck all taking the court as well.

Clarkson said there wasn't anyone she was too excited to face off against, instead keeping her focus more on herself.

"I just don't want to make a fool of myself because the last time I played sport I fell over without anyone near me," she said.

"I don't want that to happen again."

Tickets for the match are available on Ticketmaster.

Celebrities involved in All Star Celeb Slam

Israel Adesanya - UFC Middleweight Champion
Jenny-May Clarkson - Former Silver Fern / television presenter
Junior Fa - boxer
Liam Messam - Former All Black
Eric Murray - Olympics rowing gold medallist
Greg Murphy - Kiwi motorsport great
Brad Riddell - UFC fighter
Jordan River - Radio host
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott - Winter Olympics bronze medallist
Carlos Spencer - Former All Black
David Seymour - ACT Party leader
Chloe Swarbrick - Green Party MP
Ruby Tui - Black Fern
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - Kiwi rugby league star
Irene van Dyk - Former Silver Fern
Shane Young - UFC fighter

