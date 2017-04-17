James Harden front runner to claim NBA's 2018 MVP honour

James Harden is hoping to win his first NBA MVP award in what could be another big night for the Houston Rockets.

James Harden Source: Associated Press

Harden, Cleveland's LeBron James and New Orleans' Anthony Davis are the three MVP finalists. That and the league's other individual awards will be presented this afternoob at the NBA Awards show.

Harden was the league's top scorer on a Rockets team that had the NBA's best record, giving him a strong chance to finally capture the MVP award after finishing as the runner-up twice.