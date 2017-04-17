 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


James Harden front runner to claim NBA's 2018 MVP honour

share

Source:

Associated Press

James Harden is hoping to win his first NBA MVP award in what could be another big night for the Houston Rockets.

Harden finished with 37-points as Houston defeated OKC 118-87 in Game 1 of their NBA playoffs.

James Harden

Source: Associated Press

Harden, Cleveland's LeBron James and New Orleans' Anthony Davis are the three MVP finalists. That and the league's other individual awards will be presented this afternoob at the NBA Awards show.

Harden was the league's top scorer on a Rockets team that had the NBA's best record, giving him a strong chance to finally capture the MVP award after finishing as the runner-up twice.

The Rockets walked away with Coach of the Year for Mike D'Antoni and Sixth Man of the Year for Eric Gordon last year at the inaugural NBA Awards. Gordon has a chance to repeat, while center Clint Capela is one of three finalists for Most Improved Player.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:18
2
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

3
Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi

'No guts' - Samoa PM slams Manu Samoa rugby team amid nine-Test losing streak

4
England rugby coach Eddie Jones

'Engage the brain before opening the mouth' - ex-England great slams Eddie Jones' outspoken antics

00:21
5
Brazil's Julia Guimaraes put an overzealous fan in his place in Russia.

Watch: Reporter scolds football fan after avoiding attempted kiss - 'Never do this to a woman'

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Live Stream: National’s Simon Bridges takes on Winston as Acting PM in Question Time, as strikes loom for the Government

The Greens also want to know why the Housing Minister is looking overseas for help on prefab Kiwibuild homes.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Another wintery blast with this one moving towards the north, parts of the South Island experiencing a lot of snow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:07
Gaylene Chambers started autism awareness clothing line Chambers & Co for her autistic son Rikki last year.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the Auckland mum encouraging acceptance of autism with t-shirt designs

Phrases like 'Keep calm I'm autistic', 'Autism isn't contagious, but a smile is', and 'Autism is my superpower' drive home the message of empowerment and acceptance.

04:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Ronaldo shows he's human and the boys go off VAR

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

Troy George Skinner

NZ man shot by 14-year-old girl's mother in US had knife, pepper spray and duct tape on him, police allege

Troy George Skinner was reportedly shot by the mother of a girl he met online as he tried to smash his way into their home.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 