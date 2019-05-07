TODAY |

James Harden drains superb trademark step-back three as Rockets level play-off series with Warriors

Associated Press
James Harden scored 38 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 112-108 win over the Golden State Warriors today to even their Western Conference semi-finals series at 2-2.

The Rockets were up by nine before the Golden State scored the next seven points, capped by a three from Stephen Curry, to get within 110-108 with 19 seconds left.

Harden made one of two free throws with 11.5 seconds left. Kevin Durant missed a three after that.

But the Warriors got the rebound and Curry also missed a three-point attempt before Golden State was forced to foul Chris Paul.

He made one of two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to secure the victory.

After losing the first two games of the series on the road, the Rockets head back to Golden State for Game 5 on Thursday with momentum on their side after their overtime win in Game 3 before today's victory.

The Warriors got 34 points from Kevin Durant, who had 46 in the Game 3 loss. Curry, who was criticised after shooting 7 for 23 in Game 3, got off to a good start, scoring 11 points in the first quarter.

He cooled off after that, but finished with 30 points on 12 of 25 shooting.

Eric Gordon added 20 points for Houston and PJ Tucker had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston made 17 of its 50 three-point attempts, while the Warriors shot just 8 of 33 from downtown with Curry making just 4 of his 14 attempts.

The Rockets were up by nine after three and used an 8-2 run, with four points from Harden, to open the fourth and extend the lead to 101-86.

Golden State used an 8-3 run, with six points from Draymond Green, to cut it to 104-94 midway through the quarter.

Houston had a 10-point lead with about four minutes left before a 5-2 run, with a three from Curry, got them within 108-101.

Green was shaken up when Harden inadvertently knocked him in the head on the follow through after he made a three-pointer that put Houston up 71-59 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Green fell to the court where he remained holding the left side of his head for a couple of minutes.

The Warriors called a timeout and he collected himself and remained in the game. The lead grew to 77-60 before Golden State got going.

