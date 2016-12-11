 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'I've got to do a better job' - Breakers coach Paul Henare down on himself after loss to Cairns

share

Source:

NZN

Breakers boss Paul Henare has lamented his decision to withdraw all three centres in the latter stages of his side's 81-71 Australian NBL loss to Cairns, saying he should've stuck to his guns.

Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Tom Abercrombie of the New Zealand Breakers.

Source: Photosport

Ahead by three points at three-quarter-time, the Breakers struggled in the final quarter as the Taipans surged into the ascendancy.

In response to counterpart Aaron Fearne's decision to remove his big men, Henare followed suit, plonking Alex Pledger, Rob Loe and Rakeem Christmas on the bench.

It was a tactical move that didn't help his side and Henare admitted as much, saying they should've continued to dictate proceedings.

They ultimately lost the final quarter 27-14, and the match - wasting the chance to move into the ANBL top three with seven games remaining.

"For me, as a coach, I've got to do a better job of making sure I'm putting guys in the right places - we reacted (to them), went smaller and that's when our offence dried up," Henare told reporters post-game.

"Maybe it's a matter of us setting the tone and (them) reacting to us and what we're doing, rather than the other way.

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets, Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, December 08, 2016. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets.

Source: Photosport

"What we had out on the floor was different to what we're used to."

The Breakers were without point guard Edgar Sosa, who withdrew with a rolled ankle, but played with plenty of energy until the final quarter.

Henare said Sosa would likely return to action next weekend, with his side set to face the Perth Wildcats in Western Australia.

Fellow import DJ Newbill performed admirably against the Taipans, scoring 25 points, while Sosa's replacement Shea Ili picked up 14.

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


00:28
2
The poor little guy didn't even see it coming.

Poor pigeon limps off cricket field after getting nailed by ball driven hard by slogging Big Bash batsman

00:29
3
The 148-124 win is the most points the Thunder have ever scored in a regular season game.

Steven Adams lays in deft finger-roll lay-up despite double team in OKC's record-breaking win over Cavs

00:15
4
Taufatofua will send Tonga to their second ever Winter Olympics after qualifying with just over a year's worth of training under his belt.

'This is a miracle!' Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer from Rio qualifies for Winter Olympics as cross country skier

00:30
5
The gruseome incident happened midway through Everton and West Brom's 1-1 Premier League draw.

West Brom striker reduced to tears after sickening collision leaves Everton's James McCarthy with double fracture in leg

01:00
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Police car generic.

One person in hospital after serious assault in Christchurch

Police were called to the assault just after 11.00pm on Sewell Street, Linwood.

Northern Corridor Improvements proposal will connect the Hobsonville, Northwestern and Southwestern Motorways.

Motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland set for months' of night-time closures

The Northern Motorway will be closed for road works five nights a week.


02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

New Zealanders vote overwhelmingly in support of free dental care in 1 NEWS poll

Some suggested a subsidy would also be beneficial.


00:30
Hundreds of gatherings are planned this weekend in the US and in places such as Rome, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.

'It's about respect' – Activists worldwide take to the streets for Women's March

Many hope it will spur more women elected to government office.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 