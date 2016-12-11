'I've got to do a better job' - Breakers coach Paul Henare down on himself after loss to Cairns

Breakers boss Paul Henare has lamented his decision to withdraw all three centres in the latter stages of his side's 81-71 Australian NBL loss to Cairns, saying he should've stuck to his guns.

Tom Abercrombie of the New Zealand Breakers. Source: Photosport

Ahead by three points at three-quarter-time, the Breakers struggled in the final quarter as the Taipans surged into the ascendancy.

In response to counterpart Aaron Fearne's decision to remove his big men, Henare followed suit, plonking Alex Pledger, Rob Loe and Rakeem Christmas on the bench.

It was a tactical move that didn't help his side and Henare admitted as much, saying they should've continued to dictate proceedings.

They ultimately lost the final quarter 27-14, and the match - wasting the chance to move into the ANBL top three with seven games remaining.

"For me, as a coach, I've got to do a better job of making sure I'm putting guys in the right places - we reacted (to them), went smaller and that's when our offence dried up," Henare told reporters post-game.

"Maybe it's a matter of us setting the tone and (them) reacting to us and what we're doing, rather than the other way.

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets. Source: Photosport

"What we had out on the floor was different to what we're used to."

The Breakers were without point guard Edgar Sosa, who withdrew with a rolled ankle, but played with plenty of energy until the final quarter.

Henare said Sosa would likely return to action next weekend, with his side set to face the Perth Wildcats in Western Australia.