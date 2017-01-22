 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'It's pretty annoying': NBA star Matthew Dellavedova's name appears on Aussie Open schedule, but it's his cousin

share

Source:

Associated Press

Basketball fans may have done a double take upon seeing the Australian Open schedule today: Matthew Dellavedova was playing his first-round match on Court 7.

Matthew Dellavedova and his cousin have the same name which made for an interesting mix-up when the latter made it into the Australian Open.

Source: Getty

It wasn't the Australian-born NBA player, though. It was his cousin, 16-year-old Matthew Dellavedova, who's entered in the boys' singles and doubles events at Melbourne Park.

The younger Dellavedova gets a lot of questions about his famous basketball-playing relative, formerly LeBron James' teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers and now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

But he doesn't know much about him - they've never actually met. And he's not much of a basketball fan, either.

"I've never played it myself, apart from maybe half an hour in my lifetime. I'd like to definitely have a game with him," Dellavedova said after his first-round singles win over Ien Schouten.

"I've gotten more interest just purely because he's playing it. I watched a bit of his college games and then I hear every now and then, (him) winning the - I don't know what it's called - but he had a big victory."

The NBA championship, perhaps?

Dellavedova does share one thing with his second cousin - he's also known by the nickname "Delly" around the tennis courts. But he's eager to carve out his own identity in sports.

"It's pretty annoying typing my name in Google and all that pops up is him," he joked. "So, it's been an (inspiration) for me to get better and one day, my face will be on there."

He certainly seems to be on his way.

Dellavedova, who learned tennis from his father, Peter, a former player and coach, recently earned his first point on the ATP Tour and is planning to start playing events on the lower-tier Challenger and Futures circuits this year. He also recently signed his first sponsorship contract with Head.

"I think too many kids get caught up in the results (in juniors)," he said. "It's really just been about going out there, having fun and developing your game."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
The Brit was bundled out in the fourth round by 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev in the 4th round.

Video: Andy Murray suffers shock loss in Aussie Open fourth round

00:33
2
The New Zealand Breakers emerged victorious 86-82 after a nail-biter in Auckland.

Video: Breakers fend off Wildcats to notch fourth straight win in Auckland

01:52
3
A mixed group of young and old from Kaikohe are 'training on the way' in a 1700km trek to Greymouth.

'I'm going to be half the size at the end' - Kaikohe group take the long road to the Coast to Coast

00:42
4

'It's going to be a big, big match': Nadal expects fireworks against Monfils at Aussie Open

5

Eddie Jones says All Blacks miss leadership of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter

00:29
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 3,000 Auckland homes left without power

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on a car on the Southern motorway, near Drury last night.

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ