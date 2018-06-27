'It's an honour to play against an NBA team!' Breakers 'excited' to show what they've got against Phoenix Suns

The New Zealand Breakers are keen to show what they've got to the rest of the basketball world when they take on NBA franchise the Pheonix Suns later this year.

Guard Tom Abercrombie told 1 NEWS he was "excited" to square off against the NBA team as part of this year's pre-season exhibition, which sees NBL sides face off against NBA teams.

"To get a chance this year with the Breakers to go and play in Phoenix is going to be a really special occasion for the club and the country as well," he said.

"It's a real honour to play against an NBA team."

Following last year's pre-season NBA hit out, seeing the Sydney Kings, Brisbane Bullets and Melbourne United face some of the biggest sides out of the US, the Kiwi side are the latest to join the party, taking on the Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix in October.

Abercrombie noted there was extra meaning behind the match thanks to the recent change of ownership for the Kiwi NBL club which brought in Shawn Marion, a former Phoenix Suns star.

"He was an amazing player for Phoenix," Abercrombie said of Marion.

"I remember watching him as a kid do his thing there as an incredible player and obviously there's a good connection there which has helped set up the opportunity."