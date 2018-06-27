 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'It's an honour to play against an NBA team!' Breakers 'excited' to show what they've got against Phoenix Suns

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand Breakers are keen to show what they've got to the rest of the basketball world when they take on NBA franchise the Pheonix Suns later this year.

Tom Abercrombie says he hopes to do his NBL club and New Zealand proud in the exhibition game.
Source: 1 NEWS

Guard Tom Abercrombie told 1 NEWS he was "excited" to square off against the NBA team as part of this year's pre-season exhibition, which sees NBL sides face off against NBA teams.

"To get a chance this year with the Breakers to go and play in Phoenix is going to be a really special occasion for the club and the country as well," he said.

"It's a real honour to play against an NBA team."

Following last year's pre-season NBA hit out, seeing the Sydney Kings, Brisbane Bullets and Melbourne United face some of the biggest sides out of the US, the Kiwi side are the latest to join the party, taking on the Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix in October.

Abercrombie noted there was extra meaning behind the match thanks to the recent change of ownership for the Kiwi NBL club which brought in Shawn Marion, a former Phoenix Suns star.

"He was an amazing player for Phoenix," Abercrombie said of Marion.

"I remember watching him as a kid do his thing there as an incredible player and obviously there's a good connection there which has helped set up the opportunity."

The Breakers face the Suns on October 3.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The AFL tribunal ruled Jeremy Cameron "intentionally" struck Harris Andrews.

Watch: Brutal mid-air headshot leaves AFL star unconscious, leads to five game suspension

01:50
2
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

00:56
3
The All Blacks captain was sidelined for seven months while slowly recovering from back surgery.

Watch: He's back! All Blacks captain Kieran Read makes successful return to rugby in bruising affair for Counties

4

'I worked all my life to get my dream job and I failed' - Sir John Kirwan opens up about Blues struggles

5
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: Deontay Wilder punches Artur Szpilka during their WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at Barclays Center on January 16, 2016 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

'You're not a true champion, you're weak minded coward' - WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder blasts Anthony Joshua

00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.

01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


02:02
Road Policing Manager Inspector David White says a baby is among the dead in the crash north of Waverley.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

There were four people in each vehicle when they collided head-on near Waverley race course.


02:55
Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 