Basketball


It's confirmed! LeBron James agrees to $227m deal to join the LA Lakers

Source:

Associated Press

LeBron James is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time to join one of the NBA's most iconic franchises.

LeBron James was at his herculean best for the Cavaliers.

James' agency made the announcement this afternoon in a release, saying he has agreed to a four-year, $NZ227 million contract. The game's best all-around player and biggest star will now lead a young Lakers team that has been overmatched in recent years while rebuilding but will instantly rise with James.

Los Angeles also provides James with a larger platform for his business interests and social activism.

This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons in Miami.

The 33-year-old had previously said he wanted to finish his career in Ohio, and although he's leaving home again, Cleveland fans are more forgiving after he ended the city's 52-year sports championship drought in 2016.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, heads to the basket around Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

