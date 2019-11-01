Injury-plagued Breakers hold on for gritty win over Taipans

TODAY |

An injury-plagued Breakers have notched their second win of the NBL season after holding on 93-85 against the Cairns Taipans in Auckland last night.

The Breakers built an early lead in the first quarter 22-11 but a surge from the Taipans after halftime saw that buffer completely erased and the visitors took the lead briefly before the Kiwi side reclaimed control.

Corey Webster top-scored for the Breakers with another impressive effort, scoring 23 points along with eight assists and three rebounds.

NBA prospect RJ Hampton also had a strong evening, scoring 18 points alongside three steals and a couple of boards.

The Breakers managed to come away with the win despite having three players sidelined with injuries. Finn Delany [ankle] and Ater Majok [illness] both missed the match along with Rob Loe, who is recovering from the fractured skull he suffered in last week's win over the Hawks.

The win moves the side to a 2-3 record overall with their next game against the Perth Wildcats in Southland this Sunday.

RJ Hampton dunks the ball in Breakers win over Taipans.
