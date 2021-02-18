Injured Steven Adams' absence felt as Chris Paul, Suns crush Pelicans

Chris Paul had 15 points and a season-high 19 assists, spearheading an 11-point, fourth-quarter comeback by the Phoenix Suns in a 132-114 victory over the Steven Adams-less New Orleans Pelicans this afternoon.

Paul, who rose to stardom with New Orleans after being drafted fourth overall in 2005, appeared to be gesturing that he owned the arena after hitting a step-back 3 that gave Phoenix a 118-107 lead with less than five minutes to go. At that point, the Suns had outscored the Pelicans 27-5 in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans had no response down the stretch and both teams pulled all starters with 2:26 left, and the Suns went on to outscore the Pelicans 41-12 in the final quarter.

Paul's decisive 3, his third of the game, was one of 22 the Suns hit from deep on 39 attempts (56.4%). Jae Crowder hit six 3s on his way to 20 points, and Frank Kaminsky madehit five 3s for the bulk of his 17 points. Devin Booker scored 23 points to help the Suns rebound from a tough home loss to Brooklyn to win for the 10th time in 12 games.

Brandon Ingram scored 25 points for the Pelicans, who've lost five of six. Zion Williamson added 23, and his second alley-oop dunk of the night helped the Pelicans build a 102-91 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Lonzo Ball hit six 3s and finished with 21 points and 12 assists to go with two blocks and three steals.

Adams didn't play at all tonight after suffering a serious right ankle sprain earlier this week.

Neither team led by more than seven in a high-scoring, action-packed first half that saw both teams shoot better than 51%.

The Suns led 47-40 when Williamson's driving layup and short floater ignited a 14-0 Pelicans run that included a difficult finish by Jaxson Hayes on a alley-oop feed from Ball as Hays' momentum took him under the backboard.

A bank shot and 3 in succession by Booker helped the Suns respond with seven straight points to tie the game for the sixth time before Ball's fourth 3 of the half put New Orleans back in front.