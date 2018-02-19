'I'm a risk taker artistically' - Fergie defends 'worst rendition ever' of US national anthem at NBA All Star Game

Music star Fergie has responded to the social media blasting she has received for her performance of the American national anthem before yesterday's NBA All Star Game.

Fergie's bluesy rendition of Star-Spangled Banner didn't go down well with many, including basketball stars such as Steph Curry and Draymond Green who were caught by camera's laughing on-court before they played in the exhibition game in Los Angeles.

Some fans even questioned on Twitter whether her version was the "worst rendition ever?"

However, the 42-year-old said her efforts yesterday were genuine.

"I've always been honoured and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she said in a statement.

"I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

The 67th version of the All-Star Game featured teams picked by captains LeBron James and Curry at Staples Centre.