If looks could kill: Team-hopping Kevin Durant gives stone-cold death stare to ESPYs host after cheeky one-liner

He's been on the end of countless jokes on the way to his first NBA title and it appears Kevin Durant has finally had enough after the look he gave ESPYs host Peyton Manning for a cheeky one-liner about his decision to join the Golden State Warriors.

The former NBA MVP caused headlines around the world when he decided not to re-sign with treammates Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams at the Oklahoma City Thunder, instead opting to join two-time MVP Stephen Curry at the Warriors.

The Warriors set a new NBA record for best team record prior to that decision, going 73-9 in the regular season - but the team failed to clinch the title after a historic comeback from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The move was seen by many critics as Durant joining an already-powerhouse team to earn a free championship - something the team did go on to achieve this season after dismantling their Cleveland rivals 4-1 in this year's Finals.

And despite the title, the jokes haven't finished - at least not for Manning.

The NFL legend was speaking about the US gymnastics team's dominance at the Rio Olympic Games last year when he saw a chance to take a dig at the NBA all star.

"Our gymnastics team was so dominant, that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year," Manning said with a smile.

Durant would have the last laugh though, as he took home Finals Performance of the Year and Team of the Year during the prestigious sports awards evening.