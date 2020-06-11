Huskies’ schoolboy pick Taine Murray won’t be paid for upcoming NZNBL season to attend a US college

Schoolboy Taine Murray will not be paid for the upcoming NZNBL season despite being drafted by the Auckland Huskies with the first pick of the fourth round.
The Rosmini College student, who debuted for the Tall Blacks last year, will remain an amateur so that he can attend a US college.
“I’m going to keep my amateur status, so I won’t receive any money, keeping the amateur status to keep the college pathway open at this stage,” he told 1 NEWS.
The talented 18-year-old guard was excited to be drafted by his hometown team and was excited to get the opportunity to learn from the likes of ex-Sacramento State guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa, who the Huskies took with the final pick in the first round.
The Auckland team took Tall Black Tohi Smith-Milner with their second-round pick.