Husband of former NZ Prime Minister at the forefront of basketball’s rise as the vice president of FIBA

A Kiwi and husband of a former Prime Minister is at the forefront of the wave of basketball’s rise as a global sport as the vice president of the sport's global body, FIBA.

When you ask Burton Shipley about basketball, his eyes light up. In fact, it be might easier to stop LeBron James driving to the basket.

“It's a vibrant sport, it fits into modern society so well, it's quick, technology is wonderful in basketball,” he said.

The former Canterbury basketballer and longtime administrator is used to being in the halls of power as the husband of former Prime Minister Jenny Shipley.

These days they pass like ships in the night in Auckland.

“If you wish to talk politics, talk to my wife. If you wish to talk basketball, talk to me,” Mr Shipley told 1 NEWS.

The work with FIBA is going well, as three billion fans tuned in to the World Cup in China last September, where Mr Shipley was the chairman.

The game faces challenges, however, with the mega-stars unlikely to turn up to the Tokyo Olympics this year.

“If I played for my NBA team, then play the World Cup, then play for my NBA team, then the Olympics, I actually have two years with no time off. That's an issue,” Mr Shipley admitted.

The women's game is also high on Shipley's agenda, even more so after a recent chance meeting with a young female athlete who was rowing despite basketball being here preference.

“I want you to know I'm in the NZ rowing team and would be far sooner playing basketball but don't see a pathway there," Mr Shipley recalled the young athlete telling him.

"Somehow we've got to make that possible,” he said.

Mr Shipley can't be seen as having any New Zealand or Oceania leanings in his FIBA role but he's well aware of the financial battles for the sport here. Despite booming junior numbers, and assistance at that level, the top national teams receive little.

“How does that change? I think we have to do a better job of telling commercial operations, companies in NZ what the opportunity is,” he said.

By the way, if Steven Adams wants to play for the Tall Blacks, Mr Shipley confirms FIBA covers all the insurance costs, so there's nothing stopping him in that regard.

Mr Shipley is an experienced, passionate basketball tragic now with a big say in a truly global sport.