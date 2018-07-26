 

'He's one of our local superheroes!' Fans gush over Steven Adams' comic at San Diego Comic Con

New Zealand NBA star Steven Adams' new comic book appears to have gained him plenty of new fans after a successful release at San Diego Comic Con.

The 25-year-old and his NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, unveiled the comic Steven Adams, Kiwi Legend last week on Adams' birthday at the famous entertainment convention in Southern California.

The comic looks at different parts of his life, including living with his 17 siblings on a Rotorua farm, his experience of the NBA draft and training in the NBA - with the odd four-armed alien chucked in along the way.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 26: Oklahoma City Thunder Center Steven Adams (12) looking to make a play while Orlando Magic Center Nikola Vucevic (9) plays defense at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK (Photo by Torrey Purvey/Icon Sportswire)
Steven Adams. Source: Photosport

People attending Comic Con said they loved learning about the Kiwi in a new way.

"I really enjoyed it because I learned a lot about him that I didn't know," one fan said.

"He's sharing his story with us through a medium we really enjoy."

Other fans admitted they were keen to follow the "larger-than-life figure" now after reading the comic.

"I'd say I'm a big Steven Adams fan after reading this - he seems like a really cool guy," one attendee said.

"It's really neat to see him because he is one of our local superheroes," another added.

There's no word yet if the comic, created by American artist Corey Lewis Reyyy, will be released elsewhere.

Kiwi Legend has gone down a treat at the huge entertainment convention. Source: OKC Thunder / Twitter
NBA star Dwight Howard aims for career-finishing run with Wizards

Associated Press
Dwight Howard brought the charm to his introductory news conference with the Wizards today. The eight-time All-Star has lots of experience in such situations.

Washington Wizards recently acquired centre Dwight Howard poses for a photo during a news conference in Washington, Monday, July 23, 2018. Howard, an eight-time All-Star, averaged 16.6 points per game and 12.5 rebounds last season with the Charlotte Hornets. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Washington Wizards centre Dwight Howard. Source: Associated Press

The centre now playing for his fourth team in four seasons said Washington would be his last stop.

The three-time defensive player of the year is joining a Wizards team that includes All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal, but he is coming off a frustrating season that ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Raptors.

Frustration is nothing new to the 6-foot-11 Howard. He's gone from taking the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals to joining six teams since leaving Orlando in 2012.

Washington and Howard agreed this month to a two-year, $11 million contract with a player option for the 2019-20 season.

Howard became available after the Nets bought out his contract following a trade with the Hornets this offseason for a return of Timofey Mozgov's contract and a pair of second-round picks. Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.3 rebounds last season for Charlotte, averaging a double-double during each of his 14 NBA seasons.

The move came one year after the Hawks foisted Howard's contract on the Hornets in a similarly structured trade, which followed three uninspiring seasons with the Rockets and a tumultuous campaign with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

"Actually, I was joking with one of my trainers earlier today," Howard said today at Capital One Arena.

"I thought it would be fitting. We were talking about how I started with the Magic, learned Magic for eight years. Traveled to La-La land. Learned how to work the Rockets. Went to learn how to fly with some Hawks. Got stung by the Hornets. Throughout all of that, it taught me how to be a Wizard."

So many moves naturally lead to a negative perception of Howard's impact on team chemistry.

"(Based on) the conversations I've had with him, the conversations that I've had with some coaches, we're not going to have problems," Washington coach Scott Brooks said.

"I know a lot of times things are out there. Some are true, some are not. You have to focus on what (Dwight) and I have talked about going forward. He's excited, our team is excited, our coaching staff is excited."

The Wizards, who ranked in the middle of the league last season in opponent scoring and field goal percentage defense, decided to pursue a player they believe can help them shore up several areas.

"Someone who could be a force on the defensive end and the offensive end. Someone who is proven in this league already and someone who can be a real physical presence, which we felt like we were lacking," team president Ernie Grunfeld said.

The 32-year-old Howard said he could imagine playing for eight more seasons, saying "I plan to be here until I retire."

He later added a plan for winning:

"Whatever happens throughout the year, the only way we're going to get through it is together. It takes a lot for that to happen. You really have to put your ego to the side and focus on one thing and that's winning. . I was once told to put the ego in the back pocket and focus on the front, focus on the chest, which is the team. I think that's what we have to do. We do that, we'll be very successful."

