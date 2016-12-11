Henare proud of Breakers despite loss, admits injuries hurt team

Breakers boss Paul Henare admits a raft of injuries have left his Australian NBL side "creating something on the fly" for their finals tilt.

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets. Source: Photosport

With regulars Tom Abercrombie, Corey Webster and Ben Woodside already crocked, import point guard David Stockton injured his back on Friday against Sydney.

The loss of Stockton forced the recently returned Shea Ili to play almost half an hour against the Kings, with new recruit Paul Carter running the point.

Yet despite the shuffled line-up, the Breakers kept themselves alive against a profligate Kings outfit until the fourth quarter, losing 85-80.

American import Carter snared 14 points and five rebounds in his first ANBL game, while stalwart Kirk Penney racked up 20 points.

"I was disappointed with the loss but a part of me is just so extremely proud of the guys," Henare said post-game.

"Proud of Shea for holding the fort as long as he did, and we get Paul Carter in on Monday to run swingman and he ends up running the point."