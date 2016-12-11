 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Henare proud of Breakers despite loss, admits injuries hurt team

share

Source:

NZN

Breakers boss Paul Henare admits a raft of injuries have left his Australian NBL side "creating something on the fly" for their finals tilt.

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets, Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, December 08, 2016. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets.

Source: Photosport

With regulars Tom Abercrombie, Corey Webster and Ben Woodside already crocked, import point guard David Stockton injured his back on Friday against Sydney.

The loss of Stockton forced the recently returned Shea Ili to play almost half an hour against the Kings, with new recruit Paul Carter running the point.

Yet despite the shuffled line-up, the Breakers kept themselves alive against a profligate Kings outfit until the fourth quarter, losing 85-80.

American import Carter snared 14 points and five rebounds in his first ANBL game, while stalwart Kirk Penney racked up 20 points.

"I was disappointed with the loss but a part of me is just so extremely proud of the guys," Henare said post-game.

"Proud of Shea for holding the fort as long as he did, and we get Paul Carter in on Monday to run swingman and he ends up running the point."

The loss keeps the Breakers in fifth place on the tightly-contested ANBL table with 10 matches remaining, while the Kings sit in third.

Related

Breakers

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets, Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, December 08, 2016. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz

NZ Breakers giving coach Paul Henare a headache
00:35
The Breakers coach was ecstatic about the effect of Adams’ successes on basketball in New Zealand.

Steven Adams contract will inspire kids 'to pick up a basketball and dream' – Paul Henare on NBA mega-deal
00:55
Kiwi NBA star offers little explanation other than a written statement for his latest Tall Blacks snub.

If Adams played for NZ he'd know how important it was - Paul Henare

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:28
2
The reds kept pressure on leaders Chelsea, with Georginio Wijnaldum's goal giving them a 1-0 win at Anfield.

Liverpool beat Manchester City to go second in EPL

02:10
3
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


00:35
4
Ardie and Julian joked about their tennis abilities saying coming up against the Williams sisters was even more nerve-racking than a test match.

Watch: 'He thinks he's a tennis player' – The giggling Savea brothers trade banter after facing Williams sisters

00:28
5
Venus Williams said it was a winning start for her here in New Zealand and noted the brothers' athleticism.

'It was the most enjoyable point of 2017!' - Venus elated to match up against the Savea brothers


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three are critical, including two children, following the crash today.

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.

00:07
A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd at a Full Moon Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ